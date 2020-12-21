BidaskClub Lowers J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on JCOM. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded J2 Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Sidoti boosted their price target on J2 Global from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.50.

Shares of JCOM opened at $98.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.71. J2 Global has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $104.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.98.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $356.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J2 Global will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard S. Ressler sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $19,534,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $304,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,550 shares of company stock valued at $21,033,766 over the last 90 days. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCOM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in J2 Global by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 36.5% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in J2 Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

