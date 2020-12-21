BidaskClub Lowers J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on JCOM. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded J2 Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Sidoti boosted their price target on J2 Global from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.50.
Shares of JCOM opened at $98.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.71. J2 Global has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $104.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.98.
In related news, Director Richard S. Ressler sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $19,534,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $304,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,550 shares of company stock valued at $21,033,766 over the last 90 days. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCOM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in J2 Global by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 36.5% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in J2 Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About J2 Global
J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.
