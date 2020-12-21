Octopus Apollo VCT (OAP3.L) (LON:OAP3) Insider Christopher Powles Purchases 10,880 Shares

Octopus Apollo VCT (OAP3.L) (LON:OAP3) insider Christopher Powles purchased 10,880 shares of Octopus Apollo VCT (OAP3.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £5,331.20 ($6,965.25).

LON OAP3 opened at GBX 44.20 ($0.58) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 42.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 41.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £141.01 million and a PE ratio of 26.88. Octopus Apollo VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 37 ($0.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 44.80 ($0.59).

Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The objective of the Company is to invest in a diversified portfolio of unquoted United Kingdom smaller companies, which meet the relevant criteria for VCTs in order to generate income and capital growth over the long term.

