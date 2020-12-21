BlackRock Inc. Has $8.36 Million Stock Holdings in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,189,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.56% of Veru worth $8,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VERU. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Veru by 293.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 245,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 182,868 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Veru during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veru during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 114.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 134,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 71,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veru during the second quarter worth approximately $785,000. Institutional investors own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VERU opened at $8.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13. The company has a market cap of $616.66 million, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 0.21. Veru Inc. has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $11.45.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a negative return on equity of 30.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veru Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

VERU has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Veru from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management lifted their price objective on shares of Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.15.

In other Veru news, insider K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,184,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,620,392.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines for prostate cancer treatment and prostate cancer supportive care. The company's drug candidates include VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer, planned Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of taxane resistant metastatic triple negative breast cancer, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

