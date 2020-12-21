Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) & Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Head to Head Review

Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) and Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.9% of Equitable Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Gouverneur Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Equitable Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Gouverneur Bancorp and Equitable Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gouverneur Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Equitable Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Gouverneur Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equitable Financial has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gouverneur Bancorp and Equitable Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gouverneur Bancorp $6.84 million 3.03 $1.19 million N/A N/A Equitable Financial $21.42 million 1.63 $2.63 million N/A N/A

Equitable Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Gouverneur Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Gouverneur Bancorp and Equitable Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gouverneur Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Equitable Financial N/A 7.87% 0.77%

Summary

Equitable Financial beats Gouverneur Bancorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gouverneur Bancorp

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in New York. The company accepts passbook savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include personal, home improvement, automobile and motorcycle, camper and boat, recreational vehicles, passbook, and mortgage loans; and commercial real estate, commercial installment, and equipment loans, as well as lines of credit and letters of credit. The company also invests in general obligation municipal bonds and debt securities issued by the United States government and its agencies; and mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, as well as offers online banking services. It serves primarily the southern St. Lawrence County, and Jefferson and Lewis counties in New York State through two full-service branch offices and one loan production office. The company was founded in 1892 and is based in Gouverneur, New York.

About Equitable Financial

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers consumer, commercial, and agriculture loans; home loans; checking and savings accounts; and financial planning and retirement services. It operates 4 branches in Grand Island, North Platte, and Omaha. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Grand Island, Nebraska.

