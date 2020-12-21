Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,818 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRSN stock opened at $25.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a current ratio of 13.05. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $26.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 2.56.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 8,772.91%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $71,767.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $189,079.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,195.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mersana Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

