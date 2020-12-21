SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Director Sells $1,567,500.00 in Stock

SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Director Alexander Otto sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $1,567,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,654,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,339,713.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alexander Otto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, Alexander Otto sold 119,600 shares of SITE Centers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $1,223,508.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Alexander Otto sold 479,314 shares of SITE Centers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $4,932,141.06.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Alexander Otto sold 456,494 shares of SITE Centers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $4,747,537.60.

On Monday, December 7th, Alexander Otto sold 145,025 shares of SITE Centers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $1,492,307.25.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Alexander Otto sold 180,276 shares of SITE Centers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $1,882,081.44.

NASDAQ:SITC opened at $10.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.55. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $14.07.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $95.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SITC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $8.20 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

