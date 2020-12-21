$0.13 EPS Expected for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.13. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $17.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 million.

Shares of CWCO stock opened at $12.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.44 million, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.28. Consolidated Water has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Consolidated Water by 535.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 44.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

