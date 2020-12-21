Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $353,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 39,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICPT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.87.

In other news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 1,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $57,791.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,239.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.33 on Monday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.81. The firm has a market cap of $934.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.95.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.05). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. The business had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.59) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

