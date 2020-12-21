Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Stake Boosted by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 506.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 80,457 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 106.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 27,128 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,285,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,097,000 after purchasing an additional 121,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 139,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter worth $1,079,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

DBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of DBD stock opened at $11.40 on Monday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67. The firm has a market cap of $885.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 3.45.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $995.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

