Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,514 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.09% of Benchmark Electronics worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHE stock opened at $27.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.64. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1,376.31 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.61.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Benchmark Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $525.95 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

