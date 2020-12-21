Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Shares in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 27,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the third quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in 89bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,003,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in 89bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,697,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. 58.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $189,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital increased their price target on 89bio from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on 89bio from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of 89bio from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Shares of 89bio stock opened at $25.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.99. 89bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $47.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.26 million and a P/E ratio of -5.14.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

