CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,846 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $56,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 39,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 19,905 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 24.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 56,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 66.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 496,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 197,431 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $22.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.41. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $23.50.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CNO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CNO Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

In related news, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 45,296 shares in the company, valued at $944,421.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John R. Kline sold 26,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $609,935.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,223 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,269. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

