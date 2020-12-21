Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 717 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Astec Industries by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 292,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astec Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $47.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

ASTE stock opened at $58.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.82. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $63.94.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

Astec Industries Profile

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.