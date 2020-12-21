Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Holdings Trimmed by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,187 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,544 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,142,109 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after acquiring an additional 67,945 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 250.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,002 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 13,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $21.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $25.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.23.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.47. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SUPN shares. BidaskClub lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Supernus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 53,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $1,173,391.11. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,123.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,841. Insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

