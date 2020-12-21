State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $157,000 Stake in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRLD. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 524.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 175.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the second quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other World Acceptance news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $76,210.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 1,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total value of $145,239.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,608.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,073 shares of company stock worth $781,139 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WRLD shares. BidaskClub cut shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

WRLD opened at $105.55 on Monday. World Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $43.16 and a 52-week high of $124.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.45 million, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 11.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.08.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $124.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.26 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

