State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $177,000 Stock Position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 69.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,086 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDFS. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 22.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PDF Solutions by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in PDF Solutions by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,371,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gerald Zheyao Yin sold 8,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $183,800.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,023 shares in the company, valued at $233,467.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions stock opened at $22.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $809.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.26 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average of $20.16. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $26.42.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $23.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.40 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. Analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on PDFS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and intellectual property products for integrated circuit (IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, methodologies, and professional services in the United States, Canada, China, Taiwan, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and internationally.

