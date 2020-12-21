15,499 Shares in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMBC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 743.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 210.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBC opened at $17.31 on Monday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $792.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($1.37). Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 27.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

