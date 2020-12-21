Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $14.00 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. CSFB set a $10.50 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.95.

KGC stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $10.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.81.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 10.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 144,215,456 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,271,980,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911,897 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $612,000. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at about $1,614,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 16.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,991 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 22,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

