State of Tennessee Treasury Department Invests $207,000 in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 150,092 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Berry Global Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 492.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after buying an additional 161,688 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 157,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BERY opened at $54.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average of $49.59.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,029,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 20,500 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,171,985.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BERY shares. ValuEngine downgraded Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.63.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

