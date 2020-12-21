State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stake in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 144.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 16,961 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,969,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,065,000 after purchasing an additional 19,973 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO opened at $18.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average is $16.24. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $658.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.53.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.27 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOCO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other El Pollo Loco news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

