Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 523,440 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 295.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 700,617 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 523,440 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.7% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $81,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $126.65 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.80 and a 200-day moving average of $109.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.35.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.