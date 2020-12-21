State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stake in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the second quarter worth $193,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Shares of WLKP opened at $22.55 on Monday. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $26.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.89. The stock has a market cap of $793.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.4714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.78%.

WLKP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.