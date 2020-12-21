Old West Investment Management LLC Purchases 15,036 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Old West Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 504.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,019 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,036 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 0.5% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.35.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $126.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.04. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $137.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

