NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NTCT. Piper Sandler raised NetScout Systems from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital lowered NetScout Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NetScout Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NTCT opened at $27.51 on Thursday. NetScout Systems has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $29.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average is $24.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.04.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.42 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.61%. NetScout Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,337.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $155,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

