State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $218,000 Holdings in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SciPlay by 544.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 11,029 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in SciPlay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $561,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in SciPlay by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in SciPlay by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SciPlay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,568,000. Institutional investors own 16.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCPL opened at $14.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.25. SciPlay Co. has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $18.50.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.64 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SciPlay Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of SciPlay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SciPlay from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America raised shares of SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SciPlay in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SciPlay from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.68.

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

