Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quanterix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

QTRX stock opened at $44.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 1.78. Quanterix has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $52.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.52.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 73.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Quanterix will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quanterix news, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $104,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $71,747.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,819 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,256. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,028,000 after buying an additional 371,269 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,404,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,467,000 after buying an additional 22,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 984,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,956,000 after buying an additional 53,244 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 477,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,079,000 after purchasing an additional 31,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tikvah Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 436,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

