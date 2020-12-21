State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 1,926 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,736 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.07% of Customers Bancorp worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 945,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after acquiring an additional 499,348 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 23.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 631,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,590,000 after buying an additional 121,703 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 95.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 405,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,648,000 after buying an additional 198,341 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 11,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 12.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 34,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

CUBI stock opened at $17.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.56. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.32.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $141.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.11 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 9,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $132,188.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $47,841.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,462 shares of company stock worth $335,058 over the last 90 days. 9.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CUBI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

