Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Wrap Technologies were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WRTC. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Wrap Technologies by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 27,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Chairman Scot Cohen purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 5,323,688 shares in the company, valued at $26,884,624.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $39,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,794.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $108,660.

WRTC stock opened at $5.75 on Monday. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average is $7.96.

Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03).

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

