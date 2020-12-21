6,016 Shares in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OTRK. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the second quarter worth $371,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ontrak by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OTRK opened at $68.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.97 and its 200-day moving average is $49.96. Ontrak, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.76 and a beta of 2.58.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). As a group, equities analysts expect that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OTRK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $50.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

