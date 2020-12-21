Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 32,037 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 85.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,037 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 59.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,636,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,446,000 after buying an additional 985,681 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,590,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,108,000 after buying an additional 59,914 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,475,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,824,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 247.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,115,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,980,000 after buying an additional 794,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 20.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 921,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,586,000 after buying an additional 157,462 shares during the last quarter.

SILK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup cut Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silk Road Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK opened at $60.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 15.50 and a quick ratio of 14.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.07. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.49 and a beta of 1.70.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 43.15% and a negative net margin of 52.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $435,256.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $641,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,012,503. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,391 shares of company stock worth $5,128,509. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

