ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 86.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,603 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 16,310 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 8.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,561 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 157.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 48,388 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after buying an additional 29,615 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 3.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,466 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 31.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 748,778 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $91,927,000 after purchasing an additional 180,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 113.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,689 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Geng Lin sold 718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $95,450.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,075.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,378 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,764. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FFIV stock opened at $175.23 on Monday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $175.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.12 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

FFIV has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.76.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.