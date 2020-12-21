ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $353,000 in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 98.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,695,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327,517 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Alcoa by 10,719.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,836,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,614 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alcoa by 6,627.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,798,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,275 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Alcoa by 32.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,067,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter worth approximately $7,165,000.

Shares of AA stock opened at $22.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.49. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $24.17.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $31,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,853 shares in the company, valued at $526,635.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alcoa from $14.70 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Alcoa from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alcoa from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.56.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

