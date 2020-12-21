ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $345,000 Investment in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,383,000 after buying an additional 11,618 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 35.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 9,976 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 19.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 2.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 22.0% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 73,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Get The St. Joe alerts:

NYSE:JOE opened at $43.23 on Monday. The St. Joe Company has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $43.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.53 and a beta of 1.18.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 6.38%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th.

The St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE).

Receive News & Ratings for The St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.