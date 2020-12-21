ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 1,506 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LCI Industries by 10.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in LCI Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in LCI Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

LCII opened at $134.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.61. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $55.29 and a twelve month high of $136.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.52.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $827.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.96 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. LCI Industries’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,035,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jamie Schnur sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total transaction of $110,457.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,422.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LCII shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. CJS Securities raised shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.86.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

