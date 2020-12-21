Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 144,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $13,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,097,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RGA opened at $114.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $55.39 and a fifty-two week high of $166.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.53. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RGA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

