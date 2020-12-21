WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) EVP Bryan K. Guderian Sells 124,192 Shares

WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) EVP Bryan K. Guderian sold 124,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $989,810.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 350,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,302.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

WPX opened at $8.05 on Monday. WPX Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $14.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. WPX Energy’s revenue was down 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that WPX Energy, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in WPX Energy by 359.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WPX shares. US Capital Advisors downgraded WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Northland Securities downgraded WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WPX Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.18.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

