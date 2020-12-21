$2.69 Million in Sales Expected for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) to report $2.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.80 million. Sensus Healthcare posted sales of $8.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 68.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year sales of $7.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.98 million to $7.29 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $21.22 million, with estimates ranging from $18.77 million to $26.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 34.01%.

SRTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities downgraded Sensus Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.38.

Shares of SRTS stock opened at $3.60 on Monday. Sensus Healthcare has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sensus Healthcare stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) by 82.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,499 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Sensus Healthcare worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

