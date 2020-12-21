Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Insider Sells $4,097,343.35 in Stock

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $145.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21. The company has a market cap of $90.11 billion, a PE ratio of -806.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Compass Point started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,611,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,713,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,039 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,443,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,938 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,957,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,171,386,000 after purchasing an additional 321,337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,989,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $803,115,000 after purchasing an additional 159,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,419,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $726,677,000 after purchasing an additional 296,583 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

