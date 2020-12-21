Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Insider Sells $4,097,343.35 in Stock

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of FIS stock opened at $145.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21. The company has a market cap of $90.11 billion, a PE ratio of -806.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.81.
Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,611,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,713,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,039 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,443,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,938 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,957,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,171,386,000 after purchasing an additional 321,337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,989,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $803,115,000 after purchasing an additional 159,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,419,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $726,677,000 after purchasing an additional 296,583 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.
