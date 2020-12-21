Morgan Stanley Decreases Holdings in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NASDAQ:NTCO)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NASDAQ:NTCO) by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 746,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507,064 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Natura &Co worth $13,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTCO. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Natura &Co by 258.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 16,713 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Natura &Co by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Natura &Co in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Natura &Co in the 2nd quarter worth about $520,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Natura &Co by 2,698.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 998,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,483,000 after acquiring an additional 962,521 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCO opened at $20.20 on Monday. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.36.

Natura &Co (NASDAQ:NTCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter.

Natura &Co Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care.

