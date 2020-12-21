Morgan Stanley Cuts Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,967 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.90% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF worth $14,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 943.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 22,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 20,169 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 204.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the third quarter worth about $315,000.

NYSEARCA:PSJ opened at $157.78 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 1-year low of $70.36 and a 1-year high of $158.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.53 and a 200 day moving average of $124.69.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

