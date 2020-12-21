Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,181,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,510 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tribune Publishing were worth $13,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPCO. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 24.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 27,509 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 5.8% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 95,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 8,086.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 168,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 166,424 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 429.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 236,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 191,515 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Tribune Publishing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of TPCO stock opened at $12.60 on Monday. Tribune Publishing has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $460.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.19.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Tribune Publishing had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $188.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.00 million. Analysts forecast that Tribune Publishing will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Tribune Publishing

Tribune Publishing Company, together with subsidiaries, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers, weekly newspapers, and niche publications and direct mails; and operates local websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' web presence for small to medium size businesses.

