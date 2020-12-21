JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 828,443 Shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 828,443 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.36% of Sientra worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Sientra in the second quarter worth $39,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Sientra during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sientra during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Sientra by 252.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sientra during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sientra alerts:

SIEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sientra in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of SIEN opened at $4.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $212.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.85. Sientra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.15.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.26. Sientra had a negative net margin of 140.76% and a negative return on equity of 130.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Sientra, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Sientra Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.