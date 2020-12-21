Morgan Stanley Sells 6,769 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of Polaris worth $13,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 335.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 507,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,004,000 after purchasing an additional 391,222 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Polaris during the second quarter valued at about $31,478,000. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Polaris during the second quarter valued at about $29,667,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Polaris by 1,379.3% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 287,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,585,000 after buying an additional 267,831 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 90.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 555,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,177,000 after acquiring an additional 263,887 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.73.

Shares of PII stock opened at $99.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.03 and a beta of 2.11. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $110.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. Polaris had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.24%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

