JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 15,393 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 246,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,393 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRRM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRRM. Zacks Investment Research cut Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Verra Mobility from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.92.

In other news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $230,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,840.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $77,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 28,969 shares in the company, valued at $391,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,750 shares of company stock worth $559,825. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $13.60 on Monday. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 123.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average is $10.96.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $96.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.71 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.17%. Analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

