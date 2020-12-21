Morgan Stanley Purchases 23,012 Shares of Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,318,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,012 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Viomi Technology were worth $14,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 53.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 17,542 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 29.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 68,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 6.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 16,436 shares during the period. 14.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIOT opened at $5.70 on Monday. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.84 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average is $5.90.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.68. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $218.97 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Viomi Technology Co., Ltd will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Viomi Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Viomi Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.35.

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices.

