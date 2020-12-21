Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 86.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,927 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 241,352 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 75.2% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 125,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 53,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 15.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 16,847 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 56.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 38,347 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 24.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 26,287 shares during the period. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on WLK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.65.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $81.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.30 and a 200-day moving average of $63.92. Westlake Chemical Co. has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $84.90.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Westlake Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao sold 55,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $4,025,252.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,239,863.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Kenner sold 5,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $442,819.00. Insiders sold a total of 90,649 shares of company stock valued at $6,672,553 over the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

