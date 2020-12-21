JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 445.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 724,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 591,441 shares during the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter worth $2,732,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter worth $2,544,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,397,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,607,000 after buying an additional 231,276 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 118.9% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 200,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 108,830 shares during the period. 59.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBA opened at $14.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.05. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.55 million, a PE ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 0.69.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 22.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, Director Kevin J. Bannon purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. Also, Director Bryan O. Colley purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $80,442.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

