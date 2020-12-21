JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $2.49 Million in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:BTAQU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:BTAQU) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BTAQU. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,992,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $5,604,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $6,169,000.

Get Burgundy Technology Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition stock opened at $10.45 on Monday. Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.14.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTAQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:BTAQU).

Receive News & Ratings for Burgundy Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burgundy Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.