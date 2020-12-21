JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,379 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in ExlService by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of ExlService by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of ExlService by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ExlService alerts:

EXLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.78.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $86.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.61 and a fifty-two week high of $87.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.34.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.43 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $199,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,837,856.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 8,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total value of $715,533.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,482,538.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,355 shares of company stock worth $5,888,184. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.