JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys New Stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTOCU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTOCU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 253,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTOCU. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the third quarter worth $40,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $500,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $3,000,000.

Shares of FTOCU stock opened at $10.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.13. FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $10.71.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

